BML 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
BOP 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.57%)
CNERGY 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
CPHL 86.98 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (2.93%)
DCL 12.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 180.50 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (0.91%)
FCCL 48.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.11%)
FFL 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
GCIL 26.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
HUBC 163.95 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.61%)
KEL 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.38%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
LOTCHEM 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.78%)
MLCF 83.60 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.49%)
NBP 140.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.86%)
PAEL 42.01 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.2%)
PIAHCLA 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
POWER 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
PPL 188.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.07%)
PREMA 38.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
PRL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.41%)
PTC 23.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
SNGP 121.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.3%)
SSGC 41.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.83%)
TELE 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
TPLP 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.94%)
TREET 22.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
TRG 56.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.02%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 15,010 Increased By 143.9 (0.97%)
BR30 42,489 Increased By 193.3 (0.46%)
KSE100 146,396 Increased By 1013.7 (0.7%)
KSE30 44,887 Increased By 272.9 (0.61%)
Aug 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

LSE Capital acquires 10% stake in Jamshoro Joint Venture Limited

BR Web Desk Published 11 Aug, 2025 01:59pm

LSE Capital Limited announced on Monday that it had acquired 10% shares of Jamshoro Joint Venture Limited (JJVL).

The listed company disclosed in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) today.

It also added that JJVL recently entered into an agreement with Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) for the restart of LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) production.

Following the agreement, JJVL will become the largest private sector LPG producer in Pakistan.

On July 18, the SSGC Board of Directors in its meeting approved the initialled agreement between SSGC and JJVL for the extraction of LPG & NGL.

Back then, SSGC shared that the agreement had already been endorsed and approved by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) based on the terms and conditions agreed between the parties.

Incorporated and existing under the laws of Pakistan, JJVL is an unlisted public limited company with its headquarters in Lahore and its gas-processing facilities at Jamshoro, Sindh.

As per the information available on JJVL’s website, the company’s 200mmscfd LPG extraction plant was commissioned in March 2005 and its 125mmscfd plant in October 2014.

JJVL has a total processing capacity of 345mmscfd, and represents the largest investment made so far in the country’s LPG sector.

SSGC PSX notice PSX notices Jamshoro Joint Venture Limited LSE Capital Limited

Comments

200 characters

LSE Capital acquires 10% stake in Jamshoro Joint Venture Limited

Stocks surge, KSE-100 crosses 146,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

Pakistan, US close to finalizing trade deal: Bloomberg

Second phase of submitting Hajj applications kicks off

From cement to copper: Lucky Cement ramps up mining investment in Balochistan

Gold price per tola drops Rs3,600 in Pakistan

Pakistan, Turkmenistan eye stronger trade & energy ties

Pakistan gets offers in 100,000 metric tons white sugar tender, traders say

Mari Energies profit falls 15% in FY25 amid lower revenue, higher costs

In India, Trump’s tariffs spark calls to boycott American goods

Read more stories