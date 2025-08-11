BML 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
Pakistan gets offers in 100,000 metric tons white sugar tender, traders say

Reuters Published 11 Aug, 2025 01:30pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

HAMBURG: The lowest price offered in the international tender from Pakistan to buy 100,000 metric tons of sugar on Monday was believed to be $539 a metric ton cost and freight included (c&f), European traders said in initial assessments.

Offers in the tender from the state trading agency Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) are still being considered and no purchase has yet been reported, they said.

The TCP can negotiate for several days in tenders before deciding whether to purchase.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

