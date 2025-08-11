BML 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
Second phase of submitting Hajj applications kicks off

  • Those living abroad will be required to submit their medical fitness certificates
BR Web Desk Published 11 Aug, 2025 12:02pm
Hajj pilgrims perform morning prayers in the Grand Mosque during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, on June 2, 2025. Photo: Saudi Press Agency
Hajj pilgrims perform morning prayers in the Grand Mosque during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, on June 2, 2025. Photo: Saudi Press Agency

The second phase of receiving Hajj applications has begun. The aspiring pilgrims can submit their applications through the Ministry of Religious Affairs’ online portal and designated banks till Saturday.

In the second phase, unregistered intending pilgrims can also submit their applications. Overseas Pakistanis too can apply for Hajj through designated banks via a close relative, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

Those living abroad will be required to submit their medical fitness certificates upon arrival in Pakistan.

Hajj Policy 2026

Giving details of the Hajj Policy 2026 in Islamabad on July 30, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yousaf had said Pakistan’s Hajj quota for 2026 was 179,210 however, the final announcement in this respect would be made by the Saudi Arabian authorities.

Minister Yousaf had said quota for the government scheme was 119,210 while a quota of 60,000 had been allocated for the private Hajj scheme.

Hajj 2026 applications open on Monday

“Two packages including the long package of 38-42 days and the short one of 20-25 days will be provided for the government Hajj scheme. Children below 12 will not be allowed to perform Hajj this year,” he had said.

The minister had said estimated package of the Government Hajj Scheme will be between Rs1.15 million to Rs1.25 million, subject to final approval of agreements with service providers.

He said overseas Hajj pilgrims can send their Hajj money to the designated bank accounts given under the Government Hajj Scheme. It will be mandatory to get vaccinated as approved by Saudi Arabia.

The “Route to Mecca” facility will continue at Islamabad and Karachi airports.

The monitoring team of the Ministry of Religious Affairs will monitor the overall performance of Hajj operations to improve the quality of services. There will be a complete and transparent grievance redressal system that will deal with complaints in a timely and fair manner.

What’s Hajj?

The Hajj is an annual pilgrimage that millions of Muslims make to Makkah with the intention of performing religious rites as taught by Prophet Mohammad (SAWW) to his followers 14 centuries ago.

The Hajj begins in the 12th month of the Islamic year, which is lunar, not solar, meaning the Hajj and the fasting month of Ramadan fall at different times of the solar calendar each year.

Eid al-Adha, one of Islam’s two main festivals, marks the climax of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, when Muslims slaughter animals — to commemorate the willingness of Ibrahim, or Abraham, to sacrifice his son on God’s command — often distributing meat to the poor.

