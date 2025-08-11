BML 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
Coaches trust Australia's hard-hitters, says David

Reuters Published 11 Aug, 2025 11:43am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Australia’s T20 batters are backed by their coaches to go “all guns blazing” and will likely continue their attacking ways, middle order blaster Tim David said.

David produced a sparkling 83 off 53 balls to guide Australia to a 17-run win in the series-opener against South Africa on Sunday and a record ninth victory in succession.

“We’ve been playing together as a group now for a while, so there’s not a great deal of instruction from the coaches,” said player-of-the-match David in Darwin.

“They trust the players.

“We trust ourselves to go out there and we understand the game situation. We make decisions on the fly because that’s the nature of T20 cricket.

“I think if you’d watched our guys bat over the last period, wherever they bat around the world and when they play for the Australian team, it’s close to all guns blazing.

“You can probably expect to see that a little bit from our team. That’s how we think we play best.”

David has been in top form, racking up 215 runs in his past three T20I innings, which includes a 37-ball century against the West Indies in St Kitts last month.

His hot streak has revived queries on whether he might consider reviving an ODI career that lasted only four matches against South Africa in 2023.

However, David was not included in the ODI squad for South Africa and poured cold water on the idea of a return in the near future.

“That’s not part of the plan for me,” David said.

“To be honest, the things I’ve been building towards is the T20 World Cup next year and the major tournaments that are leading up to that.

“Honestly, I don’t operate much further than the next day ahead.”

Australia will look to seal the three-match T20 series against South Africa with another win in Darwin on Tuesday.

