BML 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
BOP 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
CNERGY 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
CPHL 87.00 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.96%)
DCL 12.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 180.50 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (0.91%)
FCCL 48.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.16%)
FFL 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
GCIL 26.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
HUBC 164.00 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.64%)
KEL 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.38%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
LOTCHEM 21.84 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.73%)
MLCF 83.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
NBP 140.65 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.68%)
PAEL 42.02 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.23%)
PIAHCLA 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.54%)
PIBTL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
POWER 15.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 188.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.12%)
PREMA 38.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PRL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.25%)
PTC 23.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
SNGP 121.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.35%)
SSGC 41.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.76%)
TELE 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
TPLP 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.94%)
TREET 22.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
TRG 56.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 15,010 Increased By 143.9 (0.97%)
BR30 42,489 Increased By 193.3 (0.46%)
KSE100 146,308 Increased By 925.2 (0.64%)
KSE30 44,859 Increased By 245.3 (0.55%)
Aug 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine’s drone attack kills three, targets Moscow, Russia says

Reuters Published 11 Aug, 2025 11:39am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Three people were killed in Ukrainian overnight drone attacks in the Tula and Nizhny Novgorod regions and which also targeted Moscow, Russia’s regional official and the defence ministry said on Monday.

Two people died and two were hospitalised following an attack before midnight on Sunday on the Tula region that borders the Moscow region to its north, Tula Governor Dmitry Milyaev said on the Telegram messaging app.

One person was killed and two others were hospitalized following a Ukrainian attack targeting an industrial zone in the Nizhny Novgorod region in western Russia, Gleb Nikitin, the governor of the region, said on the Telegram.

Russian air defence units destroyed a total of 59 Ukrainian drones overnight, including 12 over the Tula region and two over the Moscow region. The ministry only reports how many drones its units down, not how many Ukraine launches.

Zelenskiy wins EU, NATO backing as he seeks place at Trump-Putin talks

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine. Both sides deny targeting civilians in their strikes on each others territory.

But thousands of civilians have died in the war that Russia launched with a full-scale invasion on Ukraine in February 2022.

Ukraine drone attack

Comments

200 characters

Ukraine’s drone attack kills three, targets Moscow, Russia says

Stocks surge, KSE-100 crosses 146,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

Pakistan, US close to finalizing trade deal: Bloomberg

Second phase of submitting Hajj applications kicks off

From cement to copper: Lucky Cement ramps up mining investment in Balochistan

Gold price per tola drops Rs3,600 in Pakistan

Pakistan, Turkmenistan eye stronger trade & energy ties

Pakistan gets offers in 100,000 metric tons white sugar tender, traders say

Mari Energies profit falls 15% in FY25 amid lower revenue, higher costs

In India, Trump’s tariffs spark calls to boycott American goods

Read more stories