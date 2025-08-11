Ukraine’s drone attack kills three, targets Moscow, Russia says

Three people were killed in Ukrainian overnight drone attacks in the Tula and Nizhny Novgorod regions and which also targeted Moscow, Russia’s regional official and the defence ministry said on Monday.

Two people died and two were hospitalised following an attack before midnight on Sunday on the Tula region that borders the Moscow region to its north, Tula Governor Dmitry Milyaev said on the Telegram messaging app.

One person was killed and two others were hospitalized following a Ukrainian attack targeting an industrial zone in the Nizhny Novgorod region in western Russia, Gleb Nikitin, the governor of the region, said on the Telegram.

Russian air defence units destroyed a total of 59 Ukrainian drones overnight, including 12 over the Tula region and two over the Moscow region. The ministry only reports how many drones its units down, not how many Ukraine launches.

Zelenskiy wins EU, NATO backing as he seeks place at Trump-Putin talks

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine. Both sides deny targeting civilians in their strikes on each others territory.

But thousands of civilians have died in the war that Russia launched with a full-scale invasion on Ukraine in February 2022.