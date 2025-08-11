BML 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
India bonds rangebound ahead of state debt supply, CPI data

Reuters Published 11 Aug, 2025 11:28am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: Indian government bonds traded in a narrow range in early deals on Friday, as traders awaited the state debt auction and the India and U.S. inflation readings due a day later.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was at 6.4219% as of 10:10 a.m., compared with Friday’s close of 6.4121%.

Government bond yields surged in the final market hours on Friday, after New Delhi approved a large compensation for oil marketing companies, triggering concerns of more fiscal measures by the government.

“A lower-than-expected state debt supply likely triggered some short covering at open, but the yields are expected to remain rangebound,” a trader at a private bank said.

Indian states are set to raise 84.5 billion rupees ($965.44 million) via bonds later in the day, which is lower than what traders had anticipated.

Any large action would be seen only after inflation print, another trader said, expecting the 10-year bond yield to oscillate between 6.38% and 6.43% during the day.

India’s July retail inflation data, which is due at 4:00 p.m. IST on Tuesday, is expected to ease to an eight-year low of 1.76%, down from 2.10% in June, according to a Reuters poll.

The U.S. inflation reading is also due after market hours on Tuesday, which could influence the Federal Reserve’s rate-cut trajectory and have a bearing on the domestic bond market.

