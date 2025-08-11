Earthquake of magnitude 5.65 strikes near coast of Oaxaca, Mexico, GFZ says

A magnitude 5.65 earthquake struck near coast of Oaxaca, Mexico, on Sunday, German Research Centre for Geosciences said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), the German Research Centre for Geosciences said.
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Aug 8
|
282.66
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Aug 8
|
282.47
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Aug 8
|
147.74
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Aug 8
|
0.81
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Aug 8
|
1.35
|
Euro to USD / Aug 8
|
1.16
|
UK LIBOR % / Aug 7
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Aug 8
|
6,389.61
|
India Sensex / Aug 8
|
79,857.79
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Aug 8
|
41,820.48
|
Nasdaq / Aug 8
|
21,450.02
|
Hang Seng / Aug 8
|
24,858.82
|
FTSE 100 / Aug 8
|
9,095.73
|
Dow Jones / Aug 8
|
44,175.61
|
Germany DAX 30 / Aug 8
|
24,162.86
|
France CAC40 / Aug 8
|
7,743
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Aug 7
|
16,580
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Aug 8
|
63.88
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Aug 8
|
310,528
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Aug 8
|
3,491.30
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Aug 8
|
66.60
|
Petrol/Litre / Aug 11
|
264.61
|
Diesel/Litre / Aug 11
|
285.83
|Stock
|Price
|
Gulshan Sp. / Aug 11
Gulshan Spinning Mills Limited(GSPM)
|
6.10
▲ 1 (19.61%)
|
Al-Shaheer Corp / Aug 11
Al Shaheer Corporation Limited(ASC)
|
9.08
▲ 1 (12.38%)
|
First IBL Mod. / Aug 11
First IBL Modaraba(FIBLM)
|
9.32
▲ 1 (12.02%)
|
Gulistan Sp. / Aug 11
Gulistan Spinning Mills Limited(GUSM)
|
9.53
▲ 1 (11.72%)
|
Parmount Sp. / Aug 11
Paramount Spinning Mills Limited(PASM)
|
10.28
▲ 1 (10.78%)
|
Ruby Textile / Aug 11
Ruby Textile Mills Limited(RUBY)
|
14.15
▲ 1.29 (10.03%)
|
Grays Leasing / Aug 11
Grays Leasing Limited(GRYL)
|
14.17
▲ 1.29 (10.02%)
|
Sindh Abadgar / Aug 11
Sindh Abadgar's Sugar Mills Limited(SASML)
|
259.23
▲ 23.57 (10%)
|
Sindh Modaraba / Aug 11
Sindh Modaraba(SINDM)
|
14.30
▲ 1.3 (10%)
|
Quetta Textile / Aug 11
Quetta Textile Mills Limited(QUET)
|
16.50
▲ 1.5 (10%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Blue-Ex Ltd / Aug 11
Blue-Ex Limited (GEM)(GEMBLUEX)
|
60.45
▼ -6.66 (-9.92%)
|
Shadman Cotton / Aug 11
Shadman Cotton Mills Limited(SHCM)
|
37.83
▼ -4.12 (-9.82%)
|
Tri-Pack Films / Aug 11
Tri-Pack Films Limited(TRIPF)
|
137.50
▼ -14.44 (-9.5%)
|
AN Textile Mills / Aug 11
AN Textile Mills Limited(ANTM)
|
33.88
▼ -3.19 (-8.61%)
|
Fateh Ind. / Aug 11
Fateh Industries Limited(FIL)
|
165.01
▼ -15 (-8.33%)
|
Aisha Steel (CPS) / Aug 11
Aisha Steel Mills Limited (CPS)(ASLCPS)
|
19.50
▼ -1.72 (-8.11%)
|
Premier Sugar / Aug 11
The Premier Sugar Mills(PMRS)
|
288
▼ -24 (-7.69%)
|
Shahzad Tex. / Aug 11
Shahzad Textile Mills Limited(SZTM)
|
46
▼ -3.76 (-7.56%)
|
Popular Islamic / Aug 11
Popular Islamic Modaraba(PIM)
|
17.50
▼ -1.4 (-7.41%)
|
Sardar Chemical / Aug 11
Sardar Chemical Industries Limited(SARC)
|
86.17
▼ -6.76 (-7.27%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Aug 11
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
9,320,574
▲ 0.11
|
Hum Network / Aug 11
Hum Network Limited(HUMNL)
|
6,450,421
▲ 0.74
|
Al-Shaheer Corp / Aug 11
Al Shaheer Corporation Limited(ASC)
|
6,047,559
▲ 1
|
Loads Limited / Aug 11
Loads Limited(LOADS)
|
5,805,708
▲ 0.2
|
Citi Pharma Ltd / Aug 11
Citi Pharma Limited(CPHL)
|
5,718,780
▲ 3.4
|
Siddiqsons Tin / Aug 11
Siddiqsons Tin Plate Limited(STPL)
|
5,330,826
▲ 0.6
|
Fast Cables / Aug 11
Fast Cables Limited(FCL)
|
5,233,834
▲ 0.41
|
Intermarket Securities / Aug 11
Intermarket Securities Limited(IMS)
|
5,157,142
▲ 0.85
|
Unity Foods Ltd / Aug 11
Unity Foods Limited(UNITY)
|
4,902,717
▼ -0.42
|
Pak Refinery / Aug 11
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
4,669,322
▲ 0.44
