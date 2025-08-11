BML 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
Earthquake of magnitude 5.65 strikes near coast of Oaxaca, Mexico, GFZ says

Reuters Published 11 Aug, 2025 11:23am

A magnitude 5.65 earthquake struck near coast of Oaxaca, Mexico, on Sunday, German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), the German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

