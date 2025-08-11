Australia to recognise Palestinian state in September

SYDNEY: Australia will recognise a Palestinian state in September at the United Nations General Assembly to add momentum for a two-state solution, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Monday.

Albanese, who made the announcement following a cabinet meeting, said recognition will be predicated on commitments Australia received from the Palestinian Authority, including that Hamas would have no involvement in any future state.

“A two-state solution is humanity’s best hope to break the cycle of violence in the Middle East and to bring an end to the conflict, suffering and starvation in Gaza,” Albanese said at a news conference.