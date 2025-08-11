BML 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
BOP 13.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 87.80 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (3.91%)
DCL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
DGKC 180.35 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (0.83%)
FCCL 48.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.36%)
FFL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
GCIL 26.89 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.17%)
HUBC 163.89 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.58%)
KEL 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.57%)
KOSM 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.61%)
LOTCHEM 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.89%)
MLCF 83.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.11%)
NBP 141.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.93%)
PAEL 41.98 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.13%)
PIAHCLA 20.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
POWER 14.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.2%)
PPL 187.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.18%)
PREMA 38.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.25%)
PTC 23.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 121.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.14%)
SSGC 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.9%)
TELE 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
TPLP 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TREET 22.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
TRG 56.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.3%)
WTL 1.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,998 Increased By 132.5 (0.89%)
BR30 42,447 Increased By 151.8 (0.36%)
KSE100 146,269 Increased By 885.7 (0.61%)
KSE30 44,866 Increased By 252 (0.56%)
Aug 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

South Korea, Vietnam leaders to pledge deeper ties amid trade challenges

Reuters Published 11 Aug, 2025 08:46am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SEOUL: South Korea and Vietnam will pledge deeper economic and strategic cooperation when their leaders hold a summit on Monday as the former Cold War-era foes seek to leverage their business ties to navigate a challenging global trading environment.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung hosts Vietnamese leader To Lam as his first state guest since taking office on June 4 and will discuss promoting trade and investment in the Southeast Asian country, Lee’s office said.

Lam, who is the Vietnamese Communist Party general secretary, leads a delegation of industry, trade, foreign and technology ministers and senior party and parliament members on the four-day state visit.

The countries plan to sign at least 10 memoranda of understanding at the summit meeting, pledging cooperation in nuclear and renewable energy, monetary and financial policies, and science and technology, Lee’s office said.

The rare visit by the Vietnamese leader is expected to contribute to a favourable condition for South Korean businesses to invest in major infrastructure and nuclear energy projects planned in Vietnam, it said.

A number of major South Korean companies including Samsung Electronics have used Vietnam as an export hub, benefiting for years from lower labour costs, generous tax incentives and Hanoi’s numerous free trade pacts with dozens of countries.

But the trade policy of U.S. President Donald Trump, who imposed sweeping new tariffs on the Asian countries in recent weeks, has increased uncertainty over future business commitments, with Vietnamese official data showing a slowdown in new investment.

South Korean companies have been cited as potential investors in Vietnam’s planned nuclear energy, LNG power plants and high-speed rail projects.

Trump has imposed a tariff rate of 15% for South Korean goods and 20% for imports from Vietnam.

south korea Vietnam South Korean President Lee Jae Myung

Comments

200 characters

South Korea, Vietnam leaders to pledge deeper ties amid trade challenges

Stocks surge, KSE-100 crosses 146,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

NA panel to probe Rs300bn sugar windfall

From cement to copper: Lucky Cement ramps up mining investment in Balochistan

Army chief meets top US political, military leadership

Oil prices fall as market eyes US-Russia talks on Ukraine

India is not a ‘Vishvaguru’: COAS

Probe into benami transactions, money laundering: FBR transfers spark controversy

Audit in 42 industries: FBR to hire 102 sector experts

Dar, FM Türkiye review bilateral cooperation

Read more stories