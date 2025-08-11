Netanyahu says new Gaza offensive will start soon

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM/CAIRO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday he expected to complete a new Gaza offensive “fairly quickly” as the U.N. Security Council heard new demands for an end to suffering in the Palestinian enclave.

Netanyahu, speaking after his security cabinet on Friday approved a much-criticised plan to take control of Gaza City said he had no choice but to “complete the job” and defeat Hamas to free hostages seized from Israel.

Gaza City, the enclave’s most populous center, came under escalating Israeli air strikes late on Sunday, witnesses said. At least five people were killed at a sandwich shop in the Sabra neighbourhood, health officials at Shifa Hospital said.

Palestinian media said a missile hit a tent used by journalists near the hospital, and the head of Shifa Hospital, Muhammad Abu Salamiyah, said on Al Jazeera television that seven people were killed there. Tank fire was also reported in the area.

The Hamas-run Gaza media office said five Al Jazeera staff died in the attack including journalists Anas Al Sharif and Mohammed Qreiqeh and three photojournalists. It said the fifth man was a driver and assistant.

Israel’s military said it targeted and killed Al Sharif, whom it claimed was the head of a Hamas cell posing as a journalist. It said the accusation had been confirmed by intelligence and documents found in Gaza. U.N. Special Rapporteur Irene Khan said last month the claims were unsubstantiated.

Netanyahu’s office said late Sunday the prime minister had spoken with US President Donald Trump about “Israel’s plans to take control of the remaining Hamas strongholds in Gaza.”

Earlier in the day, the Israeli leader said the new Gaza offensive aimed to tackle two remaining Hamas strongholds in what he called his only option because of the Palestinian group’s refusal to lay down its arms.

Hamas says it will not disarm unless an independent Palestinian state is established.

It was not clear when the offensive, which would be the latest in successive attempts by the Israeli military to clear the militants from Gaza City, would begin.

“The timeline that we set for the action is fairly quickly. We want, first of all, to enable safe zones to be established so the civilian population of Gaza City can move out,” he added.

The city, home to a million people before the two-year-old war, would be moved into “safe zones”, he said. Palestinians say these have not protected them from Israeli fire in the past.

Israel’s military chief has voiced opposition to occupying the entire Gaza Strip and has warned that expanding the offensive could endanger the lives of hostages Hamas is still holding and draw its troops into protracted and deadly guerrilla warfare.

Netanyahu said his goal was not to occupy Gaza. “We want a security belt right next to our border, but we don’t want to stay in Gaza. That’s not our purpose,” he said.

Spreading famine

European representatives at the United Nations said famine was unfolding in Gaza and Israel’s plan would only make things worse.

“Expanding military operations will only endanger the lives of all civilians in Gaza, including the remaining hostages, and result in further unnecessary suffering,” Denmark, France, Greece, Slovenia and the United Kingdom said in a joint statement.

“This is a manmade crisis, and therefore urgent action is needed to halt starvation and to surge aid into Gaza,” they said.

Malnutrition is widespread in the enclave due to what international aid agencies say is a deliberate plan by Israel to restrict aid. Israel rejects that allegation, blaming Hamas for the hunger among Palestinians and saying a lot of aid has been distributed.

The U.S. representative at the Security Council defended Netanhayu and said Washington was committed to addressing humanitarian needs, freeing the hostages and achieving peace.

Netanyahu said Israel was working with Washington on creating a surge of aid into Gaza, including by land. After his conversation with Trump, the prime minister’s office said he thanked the preseident “for his steadfast support of Israel.”

Five more people, including two children, died of malnutrition and starvation in Gaza in the past 24 hours, Gaza’s health ministry said, taking the number of deaths from such causes to 217, including 100 children.

Netanyahu suggests killing Iran’s supreme leader would end conflict

The Hamas-run Gaza government media office said a further 23 people had been killed so far in the war by airdrops of aid which countries have resorted to due to the difficulties of getting aid in by road.

In the latest case, a parachuted aid box killed a 14-year-old boy awaiting food with other desperate Palestinians at a tent encampment in central Gaza, according to medics and video verified by Reuters.

The war began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas-led stormed into southern Israel and killed 1,200 people and took 251 hostages, according to Israeli figures. Israeli authorities say 20 of the remaining 50 hostages in Gaza are alive.

Israel’s offensive since then has killed more than 61,000 Palestinians, according to health officials, and left much of the territory in ruins.