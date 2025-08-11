BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
Aug 11, 2025
Pakistan Print 2025-08-11

Transporters call off strike after successful talks

Press Release Published 11 Aug, 2025 05:49am

KARACHI: The talks between the Sindh government and the transporters went successful, after which the transporters decided to end their protest.

A delegation of transporters, led by Haji Yousaf and Jan Alam, leaders of the Dumper Association, called on Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon at the Commissioner House in Karachi.

Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi, Secretary Transport Asad Zamin, Karachi Police Chief Javed Alam Odho, and other officials were also present.

During the meeting, Memon expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of lives in a recent dumper accident and strongly condemned the violent incidents that followed.

He said that the Sindh government will prioritise resolving the legitimate issues of the transporters; however, violence and vandalism are not the solution to any problem.

He assured that steps will be taken, in coordination with all parties, to prevent such incidents in the future. He clarified that cases will be registered under the Anti-Terrorism Act against those who took the law into their own hands and incited riots.

On this occasion, Memon directed dumper owners to ensure that cameras, trackers, insurance, and driver’s licenses are mandatory in all dumpers. Additionally, a committee is being formed to assess the losses suffered by the transporters.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Sindh Government Sharjeel Inam Memon Karachi police Transporters Dumper Association

Comments

200 characters

