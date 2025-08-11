50,000 youths complete IT training at Governor’s House

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori announced that 50,000 young people have completed information technology training at Governor House and are now earning foreign currency.

Tessori made this declaration during an Independence Day celebration titled “Marka-e-Haq, Jashan-e-Azadi” in New Karachi’s Sector 11-G.

The governor was greeted with rose petals and enthusiastic chants of “Pakistan Zindabad” upon his arrival. The gathering exhibited a remarkable display of national pride.

Tessori commended the Pakistan Armed Forces for overcoming stronger adversaries and underscored the importance of diligence and national cohesion for progress. He urged collaborative endeavours for Karachi’s advancement, describing it as a patriotic obligation.