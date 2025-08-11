PM pays tribute to Dr Ruth Pfau on her death anniversary

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday paid tribute to Dr Ruth Pfau on her death anniversary, saying that she had spent each moment of her life serving the poor and deprived segments of society in Pakistan.

He said that Dr Pfau had set an example of passion for sacrifice, utmost compassion and helping humanity, which would always be remembered.

“Dr Ruth Pfau’s untiring contributions towards treatment of leprosy patients and ensuring them a respected place in the society are a glowing chapter in our national history,” the PM Office Media Wing quoted the prime minister as saying in a statement.