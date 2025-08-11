Prof Rauf given Best Performance Academic Excellence Award

FAISALABAD: Government College University Faisalabad has once again made its mark on the national academic stage as its Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Rauf-i-Azam, received the prestigious Best Performance Academic Excellence Award 2025.

The award was conferred by the Governor of Punjab during the grand ceremony of the Academic Excellence Awards, organized by the Association of Private Sector Universities of Pakistan (APSUP) in Lahore.

This distinguished award recognises Prof Dr Rauf-i-Azam’s visionary academic leadership, his promotion of modern pedagogical and research trends, transformative institutional development initiatives, and his unparalleled contributions toward elevating the standard of higher education in Pakistan to an international level.

Under his dynamic leadership, Government College University Faisalabad has achieved remarkable milestones. Initiatives such as the execution of world-class research projects, strategic collaborations with international institutions, and the integration of digital transformation have propelled the university into the ranks of prominent higher education institutions not only in Pakistan but also on the global stage.

The university has witnessed significant improvements in global and national rankings, secured notable positions in international research indices, and provided students with state-of-the-art learning opportunities in line with the demands of the modern world — all testaments to Prof Dr Rauf-i-Azam’s forward-looking vision.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Rauf-i-Azam expressed his gratitude, stating this award is not just a personal honour; it is recognition of the dedication, hard work, and commitment of the entire faculty, students, and administrative team of Government College University Faisalabad.

