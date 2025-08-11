PM meets student, praises his hard work

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday met with Ikram Ullah, a student from 2022 flood-hit area of Balochistan, and expressed his pleasure at his educational strides owing to his hard work.

During the meeting, broadcast on national TV channels, the prime minister recollected his first meeting with Ikram Ullah, whose school was damaged during the 2022 floods in Qilla Saifullah that inundated large swaths of Balochistan.

He said during his visit to flood flood-affected area, Ikram Ullah had told him that they used to travel a long way to reach their school.

The prime minister said that it was satisfying that Ikram Ullah had been making progress in pursuit of his studies and appreciated his teachers and parents for supporting him.

Speaking on the occasion, Ikram Ullah expressed his gratitude to the prime minister for supporting him with a scholarship and bearing his educational expenditures. He said that he owed much to the prime minister who had supported a student from the backward area of Balochistan. The prime minister encouraged him to continue his studies with hard work and dedication.

Ikram Ullah also expressed the resolve to work and serve the nation and the country in future and showed his eagerness to appear in the CSS exams.

He said the nation needed a leader like the prime minister who was committed to uplift the country. The prime minister also gave away a gift to Ikram Ullah.