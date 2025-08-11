BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
BOP 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.63%)
CNERGY 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.24%)
CPHL 84.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
DCL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.66%)
DGKC 178.87 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-2.09%)
FCCL 49.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.78%)
FFL 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GCIL 26.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.28%)
HUBC 162.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.96%)
KEL 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
LOTCHEM 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.38%)
MLCF 83.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
NBP 139.70 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.02%)
PAEL 41.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.28%)
PIAHCLA 20.39 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.49%)
PIBTL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.3%)
POWER 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
PPL 188.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-0.8%)
PREMA 38.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.33%)
PRL 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.19%)
PTC 23.83 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (4.2%)
SNGP 121.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.74%)
SSGC 42.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.81%)
TELE 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.78%)
TPLP 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
TREET 22.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.61%)
TRG 56.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.98%)
WTL 1.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,866 Decreased By -14 (-0.09%)
BR30 42,295 Decreased By -315.8 (-0.74%)
KSE100 145,383 Decreased By -264.3 (-0.18%)
KSE30 44,614 Decreased By -144 (-0.32%)
Aug 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-08-11

PEA seeks tax relief for e-commerce, digital payments

Recorder Report Published 11 Aug, 2025 05:49am

KARACHI: The Pakistan eCommerce Association (PEA) has urged the government to reduce the tax burden on the local e-commerce sector and digital payments to provide a level playing field for online sellers and domestic shopping platforms as compared with foreign marketplaces.

According to industry estimates, there are over 12,000 major e-commerce players and more than 200,000 small and medium-sized operators doing business in Pakistan, providing direct or indirect employment to over 500,000 people.

The imposition of additional government taxes is negatively impacting the overall e-commerce ecosystem, including logistics companies, allied sectors, and overall business activities as a whole, said Omer Mubeen, Chairman – Pakistan eCommerce Association (PEA).

“The tax disparity is not only limiting the growth of local businesses but is also forcing hundreds of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and women entrepreneurs to shut down,” he added.

The association has called on the government to provide tax relief to the e-commerce sector, pointing out that major local companies are already paying substantial amounts in income and sales taxes. “The increase in taxes will not only reduce the competitiveness of local players but will also hurt the sales of domestic e-commerce companies,” Mubeen said.

In the 2025–26 federal budget, the government had levied new taxes on indigenous e-commerce companies at different rates, such as 18% GST and 0.25% to 2% cash-on-delivery and digital payment taxes.

The government, in a similar vein, had levied a 5% flat rate tax on international online platforms like Temu, AliExpress, and SHEIN, but subsequently withdrawn it. On the other hand, taxes were maintained on indigenous e-commerce platforms.

Shoaib Bhatti, President of the Pakistan eCommerce Association – Karachi Chapter, said the sector is not demanding tax exemption but a flat rate of 0.25% on both cash-on-delivery and digital payments.

“The removal of taxes on foreign e-commerce platforms will continue to cause an outflow of foreign exchange from the country, whereas domestic e-commerce companies generate business activity and create employment opportunities within the local economy,” he said.

“At a time when Pakistan needs to expand its digital economy and create opportunities for its youth, these regressive tax policies will only push entrepreneurs out of business. We strongly urge the government to ensure a level playing field for all segments of the economy, both COD and digital, instead of discouraging online entrepreneurship,” he added.

Pakistan’s e-commerce industry has been growing at an average annual rate of 20–25% and is currently valued at approximately USD 7 billion (FY 2024), according to official market data. Nearly 70% of this ecosystem is driven by SMEs, which rely heavily on affordable digital tools and logistics to sustain operations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

e commerce Digital payments tax relief PEA Pakistan eCommerce Association

Comments

200 characters

PEA seeks tax relief for e-commerce, digital payments

NA panel to probe Rs300bn sugar windfall

Army chief meets top US political, military leadership

Oil prices fall as market eyes US-Russia talks on Ukraine

India is not a ‘Vishvaguru’: COAS

Probe into benami transactions, money laundering: FBR transfers spark controversy

Audit in 42 industries: FBR to hire 102 sector experts

Dar, FM Türkiye review bilateral cooperation

PAJCCI for policy review to boost Afghan transit trade

Traders vow to resist demolition of ‘legal’ shops

Govt mulling tabling 27th amendment bill: PTI

Read more stories