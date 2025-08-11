Hong Kong Junior Squash Open: Umair secures 1st runner-up position

LAHORE: Pakistan’s rising squash talent, Muhammad Umair Arif from Peshawar, delivered an exceptional performance at The Jessica Company Hong Kong Junior Squash Open 2025, finishing as 1st Runner-Up after an intense final against the tournament’s top-seeded player from Saudi Arabia.

Sponsored by BARD Foundation, Umair’s journey to the finals was marked by remarkable victories, including defeating higher-seeded international players from Japan, the USA, and Singapore. His consistent dominance on the court reflects the skill and determination that have defined his career so far.

Mehreen Dawood, member Board of Governors BARD Foundation, praised Umair’s achievement, states: “Umair’s performance is a testament to the fact that Pakistan continues to produce world-class sports talent. At BARD Foundation, our mission is to nurture and support such potential, enabling athletes to shine internationally.”

