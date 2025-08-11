BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
BOP 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.63%)
CNERGY 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.24%)
CPHL 84.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
DCL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.66%)
DGKC 178.87 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-2.09%)
FCCL 49.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.78%)
FFL 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GCIL 26.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.28%)
HUBC 162.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.96%)
KEL 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
LOTCHEM 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.38%)
MLCF 83.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
NBP 139.70 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.02%)
PAEL 41.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.28%)
PIAHCLA 20.39 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.49%)
PIBTL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.3%)
POWER 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
PPL 188.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-0.8%)
PREMA 38.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.33%)
PRL 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.19%)
PTC 23.83 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (4.2%)
SNGP 121.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.74%)
SSGC 42.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.81%)
TELE 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.78%)
TPLP 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
TREET 22.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.61%)
TRG 56.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.98%)
WTL 1.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,866 Decreased By -14 (-0.09%)
BR30 42,295 Decreased By -315.8 (-0.74%)
KSE100 145,383 Decreased By -264.3 (-0.18%)
KSE30 44,614 Decreased By -144 (-0.32%)
Aug 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-08-11

Rouble weakens against dollar

Reuters Published 11 Aug, 2025 05:49am

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble weakened against the US dollar on Friday on uncertainty surrounding a possible meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

By 1350 GMT the rouble was down 0.7% at 79.82 to the dollar, according to data compiled by LSEG based on over-the-counter quotes. The rouble was down 0.9% against China’s yuan, the most traded foreign currency in Russia. Putin and Trump are expected to meet in the coming days, the Kremlin said on August 7, as the US president seeks a breakthrough to end the Ukraine war, but no venue and firm date have yet been set for the meeting.

The rouble strengthened by 1% on the news about the meeting but then started to weaken.

“Forex rates yesterday fell to two-week lows, driven by a surge of optimism regarding geopolitics. We do not yet see sufficient grounds, given the low oil prices and seasonality, to lower our target range,” said Evgeny Loktykhov, an analyst at PSB.

Rouble rouble vs dollar

Comments

200 characters

Rouble weakens against dollar

NA panel to probe Rs300bn sugar windfall

Army chief meets top US political, military leadership

Oil prices fall as market eyes US-Russia talks on Ukraine

India is not a ‘Vishvaguru’: COAS

Probe into benami transactions, money laundering: FBR transfers spark controversy

Audit in 42 industries: FBR to hire 102 sector experts

Dar, FM Türkiye review bilateral cooperation

PAJCCI for policy review to boost Afghan transit trade

Traders vow to resist demolition of ‘legal’ shops

Govt mulling tabling 27th amendment bill: PTI

Read more stories