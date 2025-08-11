Jihadists kill one policeman in Sistan-Baluchistan

TEHRAN: Jihadists killed one policeman in Iran’s restive Sistan-Baluchistan, Iranian media reported Sunday, adding that three assailants also died.

“A policeman from Saravan was killed while terrorists were trying to enter the police station” in that area of Sistan-Baluchistan, the Tasnim news agency said.

The attackers were members of the Sunni jihadist group Jaish al-Adl (“Army of Justice” in Arabic) based in Pakistan and active in Iran’s southeast, the agency said.

“Three terrorists were killed and two were arrested,” Tasnim said.

On July 26, gunmen stormed a courthouse in the province’s capital Zahedan, killing at least six people, in an attack that was later claimed by Jaish al-Adl.