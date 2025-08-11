BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
Pakistan

Prof Zulfiqar given Academic Excellence Award

Press Release Published 11 Aug, 2025 05:49am

FAISALABAD: Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali, the Vice Chancellor, University of Agriculture Faisalabad is awarded with the Academic Excellence Award in recognition of his remarkable achievements and significant contributions to Pakistani academia.

The award was conferred upon him by Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan at a ceremony at Governor House organised by Association of Private Sector Universities of Pakistan.

Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali’s leadership and dedication have not only elevated the standards of education but have also made a lasting impact on the broader academic landscape in Pakistan. He is also serving as Vice Chancellor MNS University of Agriculture Multan.

His academic excellence was recognized by President of Pakistan conferring upon him National level HEC-Best University Teacher Award 2020. His research excellence was well recognized by Pakistan Academy of Sciences awarding him Gold Medal in Biotechnology in 2017. He has been a winner of research productivity awards.

He has made significant research contributions by producing numerous Impact Factor publications.

He has developed the technologies including Pasta wheat; hybrid wheat for seed replacement and yield gain; Architectured multifloret wheat plant to break yield stagnation; Architectured capturing wheat plant for water saving; Architectured multifloret rice plant to break yield stagnation and Rice seed biotech for phosphorous use efficiency and water saving.

