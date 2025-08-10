BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
Israel’s Gaza plan risks ‘another calamity’: UN

AFP Published 10 Aug, 2025 07:47pm
Miroslav Jenca, Assistant Secretary General for Europe, Central Asia and the Americas, speaks during a United Nations Security Council meeting on the conflict in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question, at United Nations headquarters on August 5, 2025 in New York. Photo: AFP
Miroslav Jenca, Assistant Secretary General for Europe, Central Asia and the Americas, speaks during a United Nations Security Council meeting on the conflict in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question, at United Nations headquarters on August 5, 2025 in New York. Photo: AFP

UNITED NATIONS: A UN official on Sunday warned the Security Council that Israel’s plans to control Gaza City risked “another calamity” with far-reaching consequences as Benjamin Netanyahu insisted his goal was not to occupy the territory.

The UN Security Council held a rare emergency weekend meeting after Israel said its military would “take control” of Gaza City approved by Prime Minister Netanyahu’s security cabinet that sparked a wave of global criticism.

“If these plans are implemented, they will likely trigger another calamity in Gaza, reverberating across the region and causing further forced displacement, killings, and destruction,” UN Assistant Secretary Miroslav Jenca told the UNSC.

Israel seeks control of Gaza, won’t ‘keep it’: Netanyahu

Slovenia’s ambassador to the UN Samuel Zbogar, speaking on behalf of the five European members of the Security Council ahead of the meeting, said “this decision by the Israeli government will do nothing to secure the return of the hostages and risk further endangering their lives.”

“It will also worsen the already catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza and risk further death and mass displacement of Palestinian civilians.”

But Netanyahu said Sunday his country was “talking in terms of a fairly short timetable because we want to bring the war to an end,” as he insisted Israel did not want to occupy Gaza.

Palestinian ambassador to the UN Riyad Mansour said Friday that “this escalation by the Israeli government is going in total contradiction to the will of the international community.”

The United States, a veto-wielding permanent member of the Security Council, is likely to seek to shield its staunch ally Israel from any practical measure of UN censure.

Israel’s ambassador to the UN Danny Danon said ahead of the meeting “Israel will not stop fighting for the release of all the hostages – and ensuring the safety and security of our citizens is our duty.”

