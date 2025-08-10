Over 600 pilgrims hospitalised due to chlorine gas leak in Iraq

KARBALA: More than 600 pilgrims in Iraq were briefly hospitalised with respiratory problems after inhaling chlorine as the result of a leak at a water treatment station, authorities said Sunday.

The incident took place overnight on the route between the two Shia holy cities of Najaf and Karbala, located in the centre and south of Iraq respectively.

This year, several million Shia Muslim pilgrims are expected to make their way to Karbala, which houses the shrines of the revered Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his brother Hazrat Abbas (RA).

There, they will mark the Arbaeen – the 40-day period of mourning during which Shia commemorate the death of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), grandson of the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH).

In a brief statement, Iraq’s health ministry said “621 cases of asphyxia have been recorded following a chlorine gas leak in Karbala”.

“All have received the necessary care and left hospital in good health,” it said.

Security forces charged with protecting pilgrims meanwhile said the incident had been caused by “a chlorine leak from a water station on the Karbala-Najaf road”.

Much of Iraq’s infrastructure is in disrepair due to decades of conflict and corruption, with adherence to safety standards often lax.

In July, a massive fire at a shopping mall in the eastern city of Kut killed more than 60 people, many of whom suffocated in the toilets, according to authorities.