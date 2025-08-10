BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
BOP 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.63%)
CNERGY 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.24%)
CPHL 84.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
DCL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.66%)
DGKC 178.87 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-2.09%)
FCCL 49.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.78%)
FFL 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GCIL 26.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.28%)
HUBC 162.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.96%)
KEL 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
LOTCHEM 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.38%)
MLCF 83.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
NBP 139.70 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.02%)
PAEL 41.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.28%)
PIAHCLA 20.39 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.49%)
PIBTL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.3%)
POWER 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
PPL 188.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-0.8%)
PREMA 38.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.33%)
PRL 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.19%)
PTC 23.83 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (4.2%)
SNGP 121.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.74%)
SSGC 42.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.81%)
TELE 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.78%)
TPLP 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
TREET 22.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.61%)
TRG 56.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.98%)
WTL 1.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,866 Decreased By -14 (-0.09%)
BR30 42,295 Decreased By -315.8 (-0.74%)
KSE100 145,383 Decreased By -264.3 (-0.18%)
KSE30 44,614 Decreased By -144 (-0.32%)
Aug 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Al-Nassr signs Martinez after he leaves Barcelona

Reuters Published 10 Aug, 2025 11:11am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Spain defender Inigo Martinez has joined Al-Nassr after leaving Spain’s champions Barcelona, the Saudi Pro League club announced on Sunday.

Martinez is the second big signing for Al-Nassr Jorge Jesus side this summer, after the Saudi club signed the Portuguese forward Joao Felix from Chelsea.

“Al-Nassr club company officially signed a contract with the Spanish star Inigo Martinez as a free agent,” the club said in a statement.

“Inigo’s contract will be valid until 2026” Al-Nassr added.

PSG sign French goalkeeper Chevalier from Lille

The 34-year-old defender, who won the domestic treble with Barcelona last season, started his career at Real Sociedad before moving to Athletic Bilbao in 2018.

Martinez, who joined Barca in 2023, has earned 21 caps.

Al-Nassr, after extending Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract for two more seasons, is preparing to face Al-Ittihad in the semi-final of the Saudi Super Cup on 19 August.

Barcelona Chelsea Al Nassr Inigo Martinez Al Nassr Jorge Jesus

Comments

200 characters

Al-Nassr signs Martinez after he leaves Barcelona

7 dumpers set on fire after siblings crushed to death in Karachi

Field Marshal Munir attends CENTCOM change of command ceremony in US

IED blast derails Jaffar Express coaches near Quetta

Ecnec approves 100MW solar power project for Gilgit Baltistan

Manufacturing sector: Super tax rate will be gradually reduced

Operations of HEC and attached varsities: AGP flags Rs5.29bn malfeasance

NGC seeks 86pc hike in ‘UoSC’

MoFA discusses visa reforms

Digital Economy Enhancement Project: MoUs between MoITT, provincial govts still pending: World Bank

Rules updated: Debit/credit card machines and QR Codes must be integrated: FBR

Read more stories