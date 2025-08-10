Ecnec approves 100MW solar power project for Gilgit Baltistan

GILGIT: Executive Committee of the National Economic Council has approved a one hundred megawatt solar photovoltaic power project for Gilgit Baltistan. Following Ecnec’s approval, formal work on the project will commence.

During his recent visit to Gilgit, the Prime Minister had announced that Ecnec would soon approve the 100-megawatt power plants for Gilgit-Baltistan. Central Development Working Party has already approved the project. This project will benefit the districts of Astore, Darel, Tangir, Diamer, Ghanche, Ghizer, Gilgit, Hunza, Ishkoman, Nagar, Roundu, Skardu and Shigar.

Govt plans to set up 100MW solar project in GB

In the first phase, Skardu district will be provided with 18.958 megawatts of electricity. In the second phase, the districts of Hunza, Gilgit and Diamer will be supplied with 6.005 megawatts, 28.013 megawatts and 13.126 megawatts of electricity respectively.

In the third phase, the remaining districts will receive 16.096 megawatts of electricity. The project is set to be completed within three years at a total cost of Rs 24,957 million.