Aug 10, 2025
Print 2025-08-10

Gondal appointed as AGP

Wasim Iqbal Published 10 Aug, 2025 05:07am

ISLAMABAD: Federal government has appointed Maqbool Ahmad Gondal, a senior officer of Accounts and Audit Group as Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) under Article 168 (1) of the Constitution.

A notification has been issued in this respect. “The president is pleased to appoint Maqbool Ahmad Gondal (PS&AS/BS 22) presently serving as controller general of accounts as AGP for a period of four years”.

He is second most senior officer of audit and accounts service. Iram Anjum Khan is most senior officer. Shehzad Hasan and Syed Muhammad Ammar Naqvi are third and fourth in seniority. He will assume office upon completion of term of the incumbent Muhammad Ajmal Gondal who will complete his four years terms in September 2025.

7th NFC Award: ‘Centre deducts Rs87.87bn annually without AGP certification’

Finance Division appoints the AGP in the light of recommendations send by the incumbent AGP usually, sources said. The finance ministry plays a major, often decisive, role in the appointment of the AGP which may be characterised as a potential conflict of interest as the AGP is primarily going to look at the accounts and related procedures and practices of the ministry.

