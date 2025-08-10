MoFA discusses visa reforms

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) on Saturday extensively discussed visa reforms aimed at extending maximum facilitation to Pakistani diaspora and attract investment into the country.

According to the Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/ FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a high-level meeting at MoFA to review the progress of visa process reforms initiated in 2024 at Pakistan’s missions abroad.

The meeting focused on streamlining procedures, improving transparency, and ensuring fast-track visa services for overseas Pakistani nationals, investors, and the business community.

Dar deliberated upon the implementation of reforms introduced under his guidance, aimed at modernising and digitising visa services. Pakistan had already introduced e-visa service for many countries. The meeting highlighted the need for further procedural simplifications to reduce processing times and enhance user experience.

The deputy premier issued directives to missions to prioritise applications from the Pakistani diaspora and foreign investors to facilitate travel and business opportunities.

The meeting was told that the reforms are part of the government’s broader efforts to improve consular services, attract foreign investment, and strengthen engagement with overseas Pakistanis. MoFA has also been directed to monitor compliance and make further efforts for additional facilitation to Pakistani diaspora.

