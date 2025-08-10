BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
BOP 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.63%)
CNERGY 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.24%)
CPHL 84.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
DCL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.66%)
DGKC 178.87 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-2.09%)
FCCL 49.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.78%)
FFL 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GCIL 26.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.28%)
HUBC 162.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.96%)
KEL 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
LOTCHEM 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.38%)
MLCF 83.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
NBP 139.70 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.02%)
PAEL 41.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.28%)
PIAHCLA 20.39 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.49%)
PIBTL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.3%)
POWER 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
PPL 188.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-0.8%)
PREMA 38.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.33%)
PRL 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.19%)
PTC 23.83 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (4.2%)
SNGP 121.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.74%)
SSGC 42.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.81%)
TELE 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.78%)
TPLP 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
TREET 22.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.61%)
TRG 56.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.98%)
WTL 1.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,866 Decreased By -14 (-0.09%)
BR30 42,295 Decreased By -315.8 (-0.74%)
KSE100 145,383 Decreased By -264.3 (-0.18%)
KSE30 44,614 Decreased By -144 (-0.32%)
Aug 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-08-10

MoFA discusses visa reforms

Naveed Siddiqui Published 10 Aug, 2025 05:07am

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) on Saturday extensively discussed visa reforms aimed at extending maximum facilitation to Pakistani diaspora and attract investment into the country.

According to the Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/ FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a high-level meeting at MoFA to review the progress of visa process reforms initiated in 2024 at Pakistan’s missions abroad.

The meeting focused on streamlining procedures, improving transparency, and ensuring fast-track visa services for overseas Pakistani nationals, investors, and the business community.

Pakistan, UAE sign visa exemption agreement for select passport holders

Dar deliberated upon the implementation of reforms introduced under his guidance, aimed at modernising and digitising visa services. Pakistan had already introduced e-visa service for many countries. The meeting highlighted the need for further procedural simplifications to reduce processing times and enhance user experience.

The deputy premier issued directives to missions to prioritise applications from the Pakistani diaspora and foreign investors to facilitate travel and business opportunities.

The meeting was told that the reforms are part of the government’s broader efforts to improve consular services, attract foreign investment, and strengthen engagement with overseas Pakistanis. MoFA has also been directed to monitor compliance and make further efforts for additional facilitation to Pakistani diaspora.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Foreign Office Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar investments business community Pakistan’s Missions abroad visa reforms DPM and Foreign Minister visa services

Comments

200 characters

MoFA discusses visa reforms

Ecnec approves 100MW solar power project for Gilgit Baltistan

Manufacturing sector: Super tax rate will be gradually reduced

Operations of HEC and attached varsities: AGP flags Rs5.29bn malfeasance

Gondal appointed as AGP

NGC seeks 86pc hike in ‘UoSC’

Digital Economy Enhancement Project: MoUs between MoITT, provincial govts still pending: World Bank

Rules updated: Debit/credit card machines and QR Codes must be integrated: FBR

Digital invoicing system: Registered taxpayers adopting cautious approach: FBR

3m jobs by 2030 eyed: National AI Policy approved

Read more stories