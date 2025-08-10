Pakistan welcomes signing of peace agreement

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan welcomed the signing of the peace agreement between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia. This historic moment reflects the wisdom and sagacity of Azerbaijan’s leadership in bringing a prolonged conflict to a peaceful resolution, Foreign Office spokesperson stated this in a statement issued here on Saturday.

Pakistan acknowledges and appreciates the efforts of President Trump in fostering conflict resolution and promoting peace across various regions of the world.

As a steadfast advocate for peace and stability in the Caucasus and beyond, Pakistan hopes this agreement will mark the beginning of a new era of prosperity and enduring peace - not only for Azerbaijan and Armenia but for the entire region.

Azerbaijan and Armenia have signed historic US-brokered peace deal on Friday in Washington in front of President Donald Trump.

Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev and Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a peace deal at the White House.

The deal, if it holds, would end almost years of tensions and conflict between the two arch rivals over control of Nogorno-Karabakh in Azerbaijan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025