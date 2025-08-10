BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
Pakistan Print 2025-08-10

14 more Indian sponsored militants killed: ISPR

Published August 10, 2025

RAWALPINDI: Security Forces hunted down 14 more Indian sponsored militants besides recovering weapons, ammunition and explosives during a sanitization operation in Sambaza (Zhob).

“Following the successful engagements by the security forces in general area Sambaza, Zhob District on 7-8 August 2025, during which thirty three militants were sent to hell; on night 8/9 August 2025, a deliberate sanitization operation was conducted in surrounding areas of Sambaza along Pakistan-Afghanistan Border,” said a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) here Saturday.

The number of militants killed in two days anti-inflation operation has risen to forty seven, it further said.

The Security Forces remain committed to secure the nation’s frontiers and thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Pakistan.

Pakistan ISPR security forces militants killed Indian sponsored terrorists

