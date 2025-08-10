Amber Glass/Clear Glass Tubing: New values fixed on import of Blood Collection Tube from China, Europe

ISLAMABAD: Directorate General of Customs Valuation Karachi has fixed new customs values on the import of Blood Collection Tube (Glass/PET) from China and import of Amber Glass Tubing/Clear Glass Tubing used for the manufacture of ampoules from China and Europe. The directorate has issued two valuation rulings here on Saturday.

The ruling number 2016 of 2025 is related to the import of Amber Glass Tubing and Clear Glass Tubing of a kind used for the manufacture of ampoules from Europe and China, whereas, the ruling number (2017 of 2025) deals with the import of Blood Collection Tube from China.

According to first ruling (2017 of 2025), the customs values of Blood Collection Tube were determined under section 25A of the Customs Act, 1969. The valuation ruling was challenged before the Director General under section 25D of the Customs Act. 1969 and was remanded back to the Directorate vide Order in Revision No.18/2025 with instruction to undertake fresh exercise under section 25A of the Customs Act, 1969 and to conduct fresh exercise keeping in view the objection mentioned order in revision till then the valuation ruling shall hold in field.

A meeting was convened which was attended by both importers and a local manufacturer. During the meeting, importers submitted that international prices of the subject goods have come down due to advancement in technology. The local manufactures on the other hand, contended that the ruling of blood collection tubes should be increased, keeping in view prevalent market prices. To support his contentions, he submitted some quotations from Chinese suppliers.

The valuation methods specified in section 25 of the Customs Act, 1969, were duly considered in sequential order to arrive at the customs values of the subject goods. Accordingly, the customs values of the subject goods have been determined under Section 25(7) of the Customs Act, 1969.

Through another ruling (2016 of 2025), the directorate has also issued new valuation ruling on the import of Amber Glass Tubing and Clear Glass Tubing of a kind used for the manufacture of ampoules from Europe and China.

The Directorate had issued Valuation Ruling for Glass Tubing of a kind for manufacture of glass ampoules (Clear & Amber) and Glass Ampoules (Clear & Amber), which were subsequently challenged by the stakeholders before Director General, Valuation, Karachi under Section 25-D of the Customs Act, 1969. The Director General, Valuation vides its Order-in-Revision directed to revisit the impugned valuation ruling and undertake a fresh exercise. Accordingly, in pursuance of analysis of import data, current market trends, the difference in market prices and customs values, an exercise for the re-determination of customs values of subject goods was initiated.

Importers of glass tubing and ampoules (clear and amber) have requested rationalization of customs values, contending that the current values are higher than prevailing international prices. In contrast, local manufacturers and converters have raised concerns over the increasing import of finished glass tubing and glass ampoules, citing a decline in operational capacity to 20 percent due to uncompetitive pricing, with conversion costs from tubing to ampoules estimated at approximately 100 percent.

Despite being directed to submit cost break-up and evidence to substantiate their claim, no such documentation was provided by local manufacturers, the ruling added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025