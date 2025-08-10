BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
BOP 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.63%)
CNERGY 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.24%)
CPHL 84.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
DCL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.66%)
DGKC 178.87 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-2.09%)
FCCL 49.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.78%)
FFL 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GCIL 26.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.28%)
HUBC 162.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.96%)
KEL 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
LOTCHEM 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.38%)
MLCF 83.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
NBP 139.70 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.02%)
PAEL 41.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.28%)
PIAHCLA 20.39 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.49%)
PIBTL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.3%)
POWER 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
PPL 188.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-0.8%)
PREMA 38.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.33%)
PRL 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.19%)
PTC 23.83 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (4.2%)
SNGP 121.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.74%)
SSGC 42.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.81%)
TELE 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.78%)
TPLP 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
TREET 22.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.61%)
TRG 56.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.98%)
WTL 1.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,866 Decreased By -14 (-0.09%)
BR30 42,295 Decreased By -315.8 (-0.74%)
KSE100 145,383 Decreased By -264.3 (-0.18%)
KSE30 44,614 Decreased By -144 (-0.32%)
Japanese rubber futures gain on trade clarity, Thai weather woes

Reuters Published August 10, 2025 Updated August 10, 2025 06:25am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures climbed on Friday, notching a weekly gain, as weather concerns in Thailand and improved clarity on US-Japan trade policies buoyed market sentiment.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for January delivery was up 0.3 yen, or 0.09%, at 317.4 yen ($2.15) per kg. The contract climbed 0.73% this week. The rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) for January delivery rose 105 yuan, or 0.68%, to 15,550 yuan ($2,164.92) per metric ton.

The most active September butadiene rubber contract on the SHFE gained 10 yuan, or 0.09%, to 11,515 yuan ($1,603.16) per metric ton. Top rubber producer Thailand’s meteorological agency warned of severe conditions and rains from August 10-13. The US government said on Thursday that President Donald Trump would lower auto tariffs on Japan to 15% from 27.5%, in line with the agreement reached between the two countries.

This comes as much of the agreement made last month was never put into a signed document, sparking concerns that some Japanese companies could be subjected to higher tariffs than expected. Meanwhile, major Japanese automaker Toyota has cut its operating profit forecast for the business year by 16%.

However, it will keep making cars for US customers regardless of any impact from the tariffs, said Takanori Azuma, Toyota’s head of finance. He added that inventories are low so many customers are waiting in both the US and Japan.

Japanese automakers are among the hardest hit in the trade war as they resist raising prices, which has squeezed profit margins. Automobile sales could influence the intensity of automobile manufacturing, which involves using rubber-made tyres. The front-month rubber contract on Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform for September delivery last traded at 168.1 US cents per kg, up 0.2%.

