BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
BOP 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.63%)
CNERGY 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.24%)
CPHL 84.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
DCL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.66%)
DGKC 178.87 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-2.09%)
FCCL 49.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.78%)
FFL 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GCIL 26.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.28%)
HUBC 162.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.96%)
KEL 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
LOTCHEM 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.38%)
MLCF 83.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
NBP 139.70 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.02%)
PAEL 41.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.28%)
PIAHCLA 20.39 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.49%)
PIBTL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.3%)
POWER 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
PPL 188.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-0.8%)
PREMA 38.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.33%)
PRL 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.19%)
PTC 23.83 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (4.2%)
SNGP 121.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.74%)
SSGC 42.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.81%)
TELE 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.78%)
TPLP 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
TREET 22.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.61%)
TRG 56.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.98%)
WTL 1.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,866 Decreased By -14 (-0.09%)
BR30 42,295 Decreased By -315.8 (-0.74%)
KSE100 145,383 Decreased By -264.3 (-0.18%)
KSE30 44,614 Decreased By -144 (-0.32%)
Chicago corn, wheat choppy amid demand up tick, ample supply

Reuters Published August 10, 2025

CHICAGO: Chicago wheat, corn and soybean futures chopped up and down but ended lower on Friday as traders weighed a bounce in demand fuelled by low prices against expectations of ample supply and upcoming US government crop forecasts.

All three crops had rebounded in the previous session after wheat struck a five-year low, soybeans a four-month trough and corn contract lows during Wednesday’s session.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) fell 3-3/4 cents to $5.14-1/2 a bushel. CBOT corn fell 1-1/2 cents to close at $4.05-1/2 per bushel, and CBOT soybeans settled 6-1/4 cents lower to $9.87-1/2 per bushel.

Higher than anticipated weekly US export sales reported by the US Department of Agriculture had supported Thursday’s bounce, suggesting low prices were generating demand.

A series of flash sales of corn in recent days to Mexico, Guatemala and unknown destinations have also helped support prices. Short-covering also helped wheat and corn prices rebound as traders exited their positions ahead of an upcoming USDA report.

Grain markets are now shifting their focus towards monthly USDA supply and demand projections due on Tuesday, which will be closely watched for revisions to expected US corn and soybean production. The US is expected to produce bumper corn harvests later in the year.

Analysts polled by Reuters think the US Department of Agriculture will raise its estimates in a monthly report due on August 12. Expectations of plentiful supply have weighed heavily on prices as growing conditions for US corn and soybeans appeared ideal. “Cosmetically the crops all look really good,” Mark Schultz, analyst at Northstar Commodity, said.

Wheat Soybeans US CBOT Chicago wheat Chicago corn wheat prices

