BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
BOP 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.63%)
CNERGY 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.24%)
CPHL 84.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
DCL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.66%)
DGKC 178.87 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-2.09%)
FCCL 49.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.78%)
FFL 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GCIL 26.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.28%)
HUBC 162.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.96%)
KEL 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
LOTCHEM 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.38%)
MLCF 83.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
NBP 139.70 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.02%)
PAEL 41.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.28%)
PIAHCLA 20.39 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.49%)
PIBTL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.3%)
POWER 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
PPL 188.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-0.8%)
PREMA 38.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.33%)
PRL 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.19%)
PTC 23.83 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (4.2%)
SNGP 121.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.74%)
SSGC 42.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.81%)
TELE 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.78%)
TPLP 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
TREET 22.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.61%)
TRG 56.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.98%)
WTL 1.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,866 Decreased By -14 (-0.09%)
BR30 42,295 Decreased By -315.8 (-0.74%)
KSE100 145,383 Decreased By -264.3 (-0.18%)
KSE30 44,614 Decreased By -144 (-0.32%)
Aug 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-08-10

Asia coffee: Vietnam coffee trading muted on low supplies, heavy rains in

Reuters Published 10 Aug, 2025 05:07am

HANOI: Coffee trading in Vietnam slowed at the end of the crop season this week due to low stockpiles and weaker demand, while heavy rains were recorded in Indonesia’s coffee growing area in the middle of the harvest, traders said on Thursday.

Farmers in the Central Highlands, Vietnam’s largest coffee-growing region, sold beans at 100,000-100,700 dong ($3.82-$3.84)per kg, compared with 99,500-99,700 dong range a week ago.

“Farmers are not selling at these prices. It is difficult for those who want to buy Vietnamese beans at the moment,” said a trader based in the coffee belt. “There is almost no activity in the past week. Beans from Indonesia’s current harvest are available at more reasonable prices.” Robusta coffee last settled down $19, at $3,340 a metric ton as of Wednesday’s close.

Another trader noted that most warehouses were limiting trading activities and waiting for clarity before making decisions, as Vietnam’s new crop year is set to officially begin in two months although new beans may arrive from November.

Vietnam exported 1.05 million metric tons of coffee in the January-July period, up 6.9% from the same period last year, government data showed. Coffee export revenues rose 64.9% to around $6 billion in the period. July exports stood at 103,000 tons, an increase of 34.6% from a year earlier.

In Indonesia, Sumatra beans were quoted $150 premium to the September/October contract, up from $140-150 premium last week. Another trader said beans were offered at $100-$150 premium to the November contract, compared with $100 premium last week. Downpours were recorded in the coffee area where farmers’ plantations are approaching the coffee blossoming period.

Coffee Asia Coffee Vietnam coffee

Comments

200 characters

Asia coffee: Vietnam coffee trading muted on low supplies, heavy rains in

Ecnec approves 100MW solar power project for Gilgit Baltistan

Manufacturing sector: Super tax rate will be gradually reduced

Operations of HEC and attached varsities: AGP flags Rs5.29bn malfeasance

Gondal appointed as AGP

NGC seeks 86pc hike in ‘UoSC’

MoFA discusses visa reforms

Digital Economy Enhancement Project: MoUs between MoITT, provincial govts still pending: World Bank

Rules updated: Debit/credit card machines and QR Codes must be integrated: FBR

Digital invoicing system: Registered taxpayers adopting cautious approach: FBR

3m jobs by 2030 eyed: National AI Policy approved

Read more stories