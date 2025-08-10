Gold prices drift lower

KARACHI: Gold prices eased in the local market on Saturday, following a slight dip in international bullion rates, according to traders.

Figures released by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association showed the price of gold per tola declined by Rs300 to Rs362,400, while the rate for 10 grams fell by Rs257 to Rs310,699.

In global trade, gold slipped by $3 per ounce to close at $3,397.

Silver also saw a downturn, with the domestic per tola price falling by Rs9 to Rs4,064 and the 10-gram price down by Rs7 to Rs3,484. Internationally, silver traded above US$38 per ounce.

It is worth noting that prices in the open market of gold and silver may differ from the official rates that the association officially places.

