CJP for steps to implement BVC

Terence J Sigamony Published 10 Aug, 2025 05:07am

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) emphasised on structured institutional support to Bar Councils for the effective implementation of the mandatory Bar Vocational Course (BVC).

In line with the inclusive reform implementation strategy envisioned by CJP Yahya Afridi, on Saturday, a meeting was convened at the Federal Judicial Academy (FJA) to deliberate on structuring institutional support to Bar Councils.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Bar Councils, the Director Legal Education and Directors General of the Judicial Academies. Discussions were held in an atmosphere of mutual understanding and shared commitment to strengthening the professional standards of the legal fraternity.

Participants expressed unanimity in their resolve to advance this initiative through a structured and coordinated approach, aimed at enhancing the quality of legal education and professional training for aspiring advocates.

To prepare a comprehensive and sustainable strategy for the BVC, a sub-committee was constituted comprising the Director Legal Education, a representative of the Bar Councils, and a representative of the FJA. The sub-committee has been tasked with presenting its recommendations at the next meeting, scheduled for October 2025.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with participants reaffirming their collective resolve to work in partnership towards a more just, inclusive, and citizen-centric justice system.

