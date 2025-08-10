BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
Commitment to eradicating polio by finalising ‘Road to Zero’ strategy reaffirmed

Safdar Rasheed Published 10 Aug, 2025 05:07am

LAHORE: The national and provincial leadership has reaffirmed its commitment to ending polio in Pakistan by finalizing a comprehensive “Road to Zero” strategy during a two-day National Polio Management Team (NPMT) meeting, which concluded here on Saturday.

The meeting was chaired by the Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Polio, Ms. Ayesha Raza Farooq, and attended by Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) coordinators from all four provinces as well as representatives from Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB). Senior officials from the federal government, partner agencies, and development organizations were also present.

Presiding over the meeting, Ms. Ayesha Raza Farooq paid rich tribute to the frontline polio workers, acknowledging their unwavering dedication despite persistent challenges such as refusals, misinformation, and access issues in high-risk areas.

“Despite the odds, our frontline workers are doing a remarkable job. The NPMT has provided all stakeholders an opportunity to openly discuss and deliberate on the challenges facing the programme and strategize actionable solutions,” she remarked.

While expressing concern over the evolving epidemiological trends, the PMFP noted that although serious challenges remain, substantial progress has been made in areas such as surveillance quality, campaign performance, and risk communication. She called on all stakeholders—including government departments and international partners—to work with renewed commitment and collaboration.

“This year, we will approach things differently. Out-of-the-box solutions must be applied to reach every missed child and eradicate polio once and for all,” she stated.

Ms. Farooq emphasized the critical importance of the pre-campaign phase of Supplementary Immunization Activities (SIAs) to ensure successful outcomes and lasting impact. She also highlighted the growing synergy between the Polio Eradication Initiative (PEI) and the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI), terming it a pivotal element for polio eradication.

Addressing specific regional challenges, she urged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) team to intensify efforts to overcome security-related barriers, particularly in South KP, which remains one of the most challenging zones for the programme. While maintaining focus on traditional polio hotspots and virus reservoirs, the PMFP cautioned stakeholders not to neglect other areas that currently appear stable.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

