Business & Finance Print 2025-08-10

Iran delegation visits QCCI: Balochistan’s businessmen invited to invest in Mirjaveh Free Trade Zone

Recorder Report Published 10 Aug, 2025 05:07am

ISLAMABAD: Iran’s Consul General in Quetta Ali Reza Raghai and President of the Zahedan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Abdul Hakeem Regi have invited Balochistan’s industrialists and business community to invest in the Mirjaveh Bazaar Free Trade Zone.

They expressed readiness for Iranian investors and industrialists to engage in joint ventures with their Pakistani counterparts, emphasizing that the achievement of the $10 billion trade target between Pakistan and Iran lies in mutual cooperation.

Speaking at the Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry, alongside the Small Chamber of Commerce and Small Industries and the Pak-Iran Chamber of Commerce, they congratulated Balochistan’s business community on the restoration of flight services from Quetta to Mashhad via Zahedan.

According to the details released here on Saturday, President of the Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Haji Muhammad Ayub Mariani, and Vice President Engineer Mir Wais Khan Kakar said the Chamber had always strived to strengthen fraternal trade ties with neighbouring countries. They stressed that both Pakistan and Iran should address transportation issues and reduce tariffs on each other’s imports to boost bilateral trade.

Kakar proposed the formation of a joint committee to resolve bilateral goods transport issues, including representatives from the Chamber, the National Logistics Cell (NLC), and the transport ministries of both countries.

He said resolving trade issues would create respectable job opportunities and improve living standards. He also praised the Iranian Consul General’s role in restoring the Quetta-Zahedan flight service.

