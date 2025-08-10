Prices of essential kitchen items show rising trend

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed an increasing trend during this week past against the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder here on Saturday.

The survey also observed that the government has completely failed to ensure the availability of sugar in the market at official rate of Rs172 per kg as the most of the shopkeepers have either stopped sale-purchase of the commodity or some are selling at Rs200-210 per kg.

Traders told this correspondent that owing to shortage of supply by wholesalers following government’s decision to fix retail sugar price at Rs172 per kg while millers are supplying the commodity at Rs9,100 per 50kg bag or Rs182 per kg which in retail wherever is available is being sold in the range of Rs200-210 per kg reflecting an over charge of Rs28-38 per kg.

The survey observed an increase in chicken prices as it went up from Rs15,000 to Rs15,600 per 40kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs420 against Rs400 per kg and chicken meat is being sold in the range Rs670-700 per kg. Eggs price went up from Rs7,500 to Rs7,800 per carton of 30 dozen which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs285-290 against Rs275-280 per dozen.

Wheat flour price remained unchanged as the best quality wheat flour ex-mill per 15kg bag is available at Rs1,100 which in retail is being sold at Rs1,150 per 15kg bag and normal quality wheat flour per 15kg bag is available at Rs1,000 which in retail is being sold at Rs1,050 per bag. Roti, naan and paratha prices remained stable as in some parts of the federal capital roti is available at Rs16 and some parts at Rs20, Naan at Rs20-25 and Paratha at Rs45, however, Quetta resturant chain has not reduced paratha price and are selling at highest rate of Rs60 per paratha. The bakers instead of reducing the biscuits, bread and confectionery items prices, have increased the prices of bakery items despite over 56 percent reduction in flour prices over 31 percent reduction in ghee/cooking oil prices. During the past two years top quality cooking oil/ghee prices such as Dalda reduced by 25 percent from Rs3,600 per 5kg to Rs2,700 and normal ghee prices reduced by 31 percent from Rs8,800 per carton of 16 packs to Rs6,100. The prices of cooked food items remained stable as a cooked daal/vegetable plate at a normal hotel is available at Rs320, cooked beef plate at Rs550, cooked chicken plate at Rs500, cooked mutton at Rs750 and naan/roti is being sold at Rs25/30.

Mutton and beef prices remained stable as normal quality mutton was available at Rs2,200 per kg, normal quality boneless beef at Rs1,400 per kg, and normal beef at Rs1,100 per kg. Various varieties of fishes are available in the range of Rs500 to Rs900 per kg. No changes were witnessed in tea prices, as Lipton Yellow Label is available at Rs2,200 per 900 grams pack and Islamabad Tea is available at Rs1,800 per kg; normal quality turmeric powder is available at Rs650 per kg and normal quality red chilli powder at Rs800 per kg. Pulses prices remained stable as maash pulse is available at Rs390 per kg, gram pulse at Rs270 per kg, whole gram pulse at Rs250 per kg, various varieties of bean lentils in the range of Rs400-500 per kg, moong pulse at Rs380 per kg, and masoor pulse at Rs280 per kg.

The prices of branded spices such as Shan, National, and others, also remained stable as a pack of 39 grams of spice is available at Rs140. The prices of the various varieties of rice also remained stable as the best quality basmati in wholesale market is available at Rs13,500 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs380 per kg, normal quality Basmati at Rs12,500 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs350 per kg, and broken Basmati at Rs9,300 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs260 per kg.

Ghee/cooking oil prices remained stable as B-grade ghee/oil is available at Rs6,300 per carton of 16 packs in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs420 per pack of 900 grams, while best quality cooking oil/ghee brands such as Dalda ghee in wholesale market are available at Rs2,750 per 5kg tin which in retail are being sold at Rs2,850 per 5-litre bottle. Prices of packed milk brands Milk Pak, Olpers and others remained stable at Rs2,350 per carton while in retail 250ml packed milk is being sold at Rs95 per 250ml, similarly litre pack at Rs370 per litre. Fresh milk prices in some parts of the twin cities are being sold at Rs220 per kg while in some parts are still being sold at Rs230 per kg and yoghurt price is stable at Rs250 per kg. No changes were observed in the prices of powder milk such as Nido and Lactogen as 400gram Nido powder milk is available at Rs1,320 and 200gram pack at Rs700 per pack.

Bathing soaps prices remained stable as family-size Safeguard is available at Rs160 per pack while Dettol, Lux, Palmolives and others are available at Rs150 per pack, and detergent prices also remained stable as Ariel Surf, Brite, Express Power and others are available at Rs570 per kg pack. The prices of various brands of cold drinks such as Pepsi, Coke, Miranda and others remained stable as family-size bottle is available at Rs230.

Officially the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has fixed Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) at Rs233 per kg, while retailers are still selling 15kg domestic LPG cylinder at Rs4,000 against Rs3,495 OGRA fixed price reflecting an overcharging of Rs505 per cylinder.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025