Punjab govt vows to double forest area in 5 years

LAHORE: The Punjab government has vowed to double the forest area in Punjab over the next five years through a well-defined strategy.

For this purpose, fundamental reforms will be introduced in the Forest Act of 1927 to align it with present-day environmental requirements, transforming the Forest Department from a regulatory body into a leader in environmental solutions and smart land use.

It was resolved at the Forest Operational Conference 2025 organized by the forest department on Saturday. The conference produced comprehensive recommendations for forest conservation, policy framework improvement, legislation, and sustainable environmental solutions.

According to the spokesperson for the Forest Department, the conference also resolved to continue the largest tree plantation drive in Punjab’s history for 2025–26. A target of 20 million saplings for the current monsoon season and 31 million saplings for the 2026 monsoon season has been set.

The conference deliberated in detail on the pressing challenges of climate change, rapid population growth, and increasing land-use pressures. It saw active participation from IUCN, FAO, WWF Pakistan, as well as national and international experts, who presented their recommendations. These included concrete proposals for forest protection, policy framework enhancement, and legislative measures aimed at ensuring a safe and green environment for future generations.

At the conclusion of the conference, participants reaffirmed their commitment that, under the leadership and vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Punjab Forest Department will continue to take all possible measures to combat climate change and achieve sustainable development goals.

