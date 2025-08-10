BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
BOP 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.63%)
CNERGY 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.24%)
CPHL 84.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
DCL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.66%)
DGKC 178.87 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-2.09%)
FCCL 49.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.78%)
FFL 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GCIL 26.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.28%)
HUBC 162.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.96%)
KEL 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
LOTCHEM 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.38%)
MLCF 83.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
NBP 139.70 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.02%)
PAEL 41.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.28%)
PIAHCLA 20.39 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.49%)
PIBTL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.3%)
POWER 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
PPL 188.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-0.8%)
PREMA 38.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.33%)
PRL 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.19%)
PTC 23.83 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (4.2%)
SNGP 121.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.74%)
SSGC 42.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.81%)
TELE 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.78%)
TPLP 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
TREET 22.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.61%)
TRG 56.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.98%)
WTL 1.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,866 Decreased By -14 (-0.09%)
BR30 42,295 Decreased By -315.8 (-0.74%)
KSE100 145,383 Decreased By -264.3 (-0.18%)
KSE30 44,614 Decreased By -144 (-0.32%)
Aug 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-10

Punjab govt vows to double forest area in 5 years

Recorder Report Published 10 Aug, 2025 05:07am

LAHORE: The Punjab government has vowed to double the forest area in Punjab over the next five years through a well-defined strategy.

For this purpose, fundamental reforms will be introduced in the Forest Act of 1927 to align it with present-day environmental requirements, transforming the Forest Department from a regulatory body into a leader in environmental solutions and smart land use.

It was resolved at the Forest Operational Conference 2025 organized by the forest department on Saturday. The conference produced comprehensive recommendations for forest conservation, policy framework improvement, legislation, and sustainable environmental solutions.

According to the spokesperson for the Forest Department, the conference also resolved to continue the largest tree plantation drive in Punjab’s history for 2025–26. A target of 20 million saplings for the current monsoon season and 31 million saplings for the 2026 monsoon season has been set.

The conference deliberated in detail on the pressing challenges of climate change, rapid population growth, and increasing land-use pressures. It saw active participation from IUCN, FAO, WWF Pakistan, as well as national and international experts, who presented their recommendations. These included concrete proposals for forest protection, policy framework enhancement, and legislative measures aimed at ensuring a safe and green environment for future generations.

At the conclusion of the conference, participants reaffirmed their commitment that, under the leadership and vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Punjab Forest Department will continue to take all possible measures to combat climate change and achieve sustainable development goals.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Punjab govt FAO WWF Pakistan Punjab Forest Department forest department Forest Operational Conference 2025

Comments

200 characters

Punjab govt vows to double forest area in 5 years

Ecnec approves 100MW solar power project for Gilgit Baltistan

Manufacturing sector: Super tax rate will be gradually reduced

Operations of HEC and attached varsities: AGP flags Rs5.29bn malfeasance

Gondal appointed as AGP

NGC seeks 86pc hike in ‘UoSC’

MoFA discusses visa reforms

Digital Economy Enhancement Project: MoUs between MoITT, provincial govts still pending: World Bank

Rules updated: Debit/credit card machines and QR Codes must be integrated: FBR

Digital invoicing system: Registered taxpayers adopting cautious approach: FBR

3m jobs by 2030 eyed: National AI Policy approved

Read more stories