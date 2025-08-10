Lahore experiences another heavy spell of monsoon rains

LAHORE: The provincial capital experienced another heavy spell of monsoon rain on Saturday, with an almost three-hour downpour that submerged major roads and several low-lying areas, severely disrupting the city’s power infrastructure.

According to data released by the Water and Sanitation Authority (WSA) Lahore, the rain began at 1:35 pm and ended at 4:00 pm, with the city receiving an average of 43.4mm of rain during this time. The highest recorded rainfall was 86mm at Paniwala Talab, followed by 83mm at Laxmi Chowk, 60mm at the WASA Head Office in Gulberg, 85mm at Farrukhabad, 81mm at Nishtar Town, 60mm on Upper Mall, 57mm at Chowk Na Khuda, 45mm at Iqbal Town, 44mm at Johar Town, 43mm at Samanabad, 29mm at Gulshan Ravi, 27mm at Qurtaba Chowk, 25mm on Jail Road, 19mm at Mughalpura, 2mm at the airport, and 1mm at Tajpura.

The rainfall caused significant water accumulation on key roads, including Laxmi Chowk, Davis Road, Empress Road, Mall Road, Jail Road, as well as the areas around Shimla Pahari and Haji Camp, and low-lying areas. This led to severe traffic disruptions and created hazardous conditions for commuters.

At the same time, the heavy rain impacted the Lahore Electric Supply Company’s (LESCO) distribution system. Many feeders tripped, resulting in power outages across extensive areas of the city, including Gulshan Ravi, Samanabad, Qila Gujjar Singh, Shahdara, Imamia Colony, Shalimar, Baghbanpura, Harbanspura, Garhi Shahu, Mughalpura, and Bhati Gate. There was a surge in complaints about burned-out transformers, which led to prolonged power outages in many neighbourhoods. Residents expressed frustration over the delayed responses, with many enduring hours without electricity during and after the storm.

Meanwhile, the staff of WASA Lahore and the Lahore district administration remained active throughout the day, draining rainwater from various parts of the city. They deployed personnel and machinery across the city to address flooding, particularly in low-lying areas.

WASA Lahore Vice Chairman Chaudhry Shahbaz Ahmed and Managing Director Ghufran Ahmed visited several areas affected by the rain to monitor the drainage operations. The WASA MD issued instructions for the comprehensive cleaning of all main, secondary, and tertiary roads.

District Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza directed WASA and other departments to remain on high alert and work closely together to maintain seamless operations.

He emphasised the need to prioritise drainage in vulnerable areas to minimise inconvenience for residents.

The administration issued advisories urging caution, including avoiding unnecessary travel during heavy rains, steering clear of electric poles and hanging wires, and driving carefully in waterlogged areas.

WASA reported that they had cleared the following areas: Qurtaba Chowk, Shah Jamal, Waris Road, Cooper Road, Railway Station, Ali Block, Karim Park, Ravi Road, Bhati Gate, B Block Tajpura, Rasool Park, Fruit Market in Allama Iqbal Town, Tikka Chowk, and Allah Ho Chowk.

They added that once the rain stopped, they also cleared Aik Moria Pull, Lyton Road, Churbuji, Empress Road, Laxmi Chowk, GPO, and Nabha Road as well.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025