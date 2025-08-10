LHC asks govt to regularise services of sanitary patrols

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has held that there shall be no discrimination amongst persons who are at the same pedestal as all citizens are equal before law and are entitled to equal protection of law.

The court passed this order in some identical petitions filed by Zafar Abbas and other sanitary patrols against their dismissal who were appointed on contract.

The court observed that previously sanitary patrols appointed on contract have been regularised by the respondents but law officer has failed to draw any distinction in the case of the petitioners and those sanitary patrols.

The policy in vogue has the backing of law and when the case of the petitioners is duly covered, no excuse can be offered by the respondents in regularizing the petitioners.

The court said this being so the petitioner cannot be discriminated in view of mandate of Article 25 of the Constitution.

The court observed that though the main ground for discontinuation of services of the petitioners was that their hiring was done in sheer violation of the policy but the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab, Lahore, which allowed the District Health Authority, to hire 700 contingent paid staff to control the dengue situation which is not only self-contradictory but erodes the very root of the other impugned orders.

The court said that if somebody is employed even though as a contract or work charged employee against a post of permanent nature and he worked on such post for a considerable period in the said capacity he becomes entitle to seek regularization of his services.

The court also said that in terms of clause 4 of the policy all those employees who have completed nine months or more may be considered for status of permanent workmen in terms of the Industrial & Commercial Employment (Standing Orders) Ordinance, 1968, and they shall be entitled to all the rights and benefits of permanent workmen.

The court said petitioners were appointed as sanitary patrols as contingent paid staff and they remained working in the said capacity from 2015 to 2025 and their services were also utilised for prevention and control of epidemics (dengue).

The court; therefore, set aside the impugned orders passed by respondents being illegal and unlawful and directed the respondents to regularize the petitioners.

As a consequence any further steps taken by the respondents in pursuance to the impugned orders shall also stand nullified, the court concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025