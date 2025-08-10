‘Pakistan’s moment in Washington’

This is apropos three letters to the Editor from this writer carried by the newspaper on Thursday, Friday and yesterday. Insofar as US-Pakistan bilateral relationship is concerned, it important to note that security cooperation has also played a pivotal role.

Pakistan’s recent handover of ISIS operatives to US authorities was widely praised in Washington’s counterterrorism circles, reinforcing Pakistan’s image as a partner rather than a spoiler in global security efforts. These moves have coincided with IMF aid being disbursed to Islamabad without the usual political roadblocks, suggesting a Washington-brokered softening of lender attitudes.

Above all, President Trump has been unusually vocal in his praise for Pakistan’s military prowess.

Reflecting on the May conflict, he lauded Islamabad’s restraint and ingenuity, noting that Pakistan’s missiles “hit only military targets” and publicly confirming reports that five Indian fighter jets, including three Rafales, were downed during the skirmish.

Trump contrasted this with his frustration over India’s tariffs on U.S. goods and its continued Russian entanglements, signaling a sharp departure from Biden-era policies that sought to elevate India as a counterweight to China.

