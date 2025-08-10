BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
Pakistan

Aug 10, 2025

Alkhidmat opens new clinic, pharmacy

Recorder Report Published 10 Aug, 2025 05:07am

KARACHI: Alkhidmat Karachi has opened a new clinic and pharmacy in Naseerabad, Federal B Area, as part of its efforts to expand healthcare access in the city.

According to Alkhidmat, the facility will provide medical consultations, diagnostic testing, and pharmacy services at affordable rates. The organization said its pharmacies maintain strict temperature controls, prevent the sale of counterfeit medicines, and offer a 15 percent discount on medicines.

CEO Alkhidmat Karachi, Naveed Ali Baig, said the aim is to ensure that middle-class residents have access to “quality medical care, medicines, and diagnostic services” without compromising standards.

The charity said it operates dozens of clinics and pharmacies across Karachi, as well as water filtration plants and social welfare programs, including support for orphaned children and free vocational training courses.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

healthcare Alkhidmat Karachi Alkhidmat Naveed Ali Baig

