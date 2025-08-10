EV charging: Nexgen Auto partners with Albario Engineering

LAHORE: Nexgen Auto Pvt Ltd, a Nishat Group company, has entered into a strategic partnership with Albario Engineering (Pvt) Ltd, through its EV subsidiary A-Charge, to strengthen Pakistan’s electric vehicle (EV) charging ecosystem.

Under this collaboration, Albario will provide hassle-free installation of AC home chargers for Nexgen Auto’s newly launched Omoda and Jaecoo electric vehicles, enhancing convenience and delivering a seamless ownership experience for customers.

The partnership also includes a signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to roll out public DC fast chargers across the country — a major milestone in improving EV infrastructure and accelerating the adoption of New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) in Pakistan.

