BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
BOP 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.63%)
CNERGY 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.24%)
CPHL 84.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
DCL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.66%)
DGKC 178.87 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-2.09%)
FCCL 49.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.78%)
FFL 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GCIL 26.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.28%)
HUBC 162.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.96%)
KEL 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
LOTCHEM 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.38%)
MLCF 83.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
NBP 139.70 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.02%)
PAEL 41.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.28%)
PIAHCLA 20.39 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.49%)
PIBTL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.3%)
POWER 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
PPL 188.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-0.8%)
PREMA 38.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.33%)
PRL 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.19%)
PTC 23.83 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (4.2%)
SNGP 121.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.74%)
SSGC 42.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.81%)
TELE 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.78%)
TPLP 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
TREET 22.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.61%)
TRG 56.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.98%)
WTL 1.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,866 Decreased By -14 (-0.09%)
BR30 42,295 Decreased By -315.8 (-0.74%)
KSE100 145,383 Decreased By -264.3 (-0.18%)
KSE30 44,614 Decreased By -144 (-0.32%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-08-10

EV charging: Nexgen Auto partners with Albario Engineering

Press Release Published 10 Aug, 2025 05:07am

LAHORE: Nexgen Auto Pvt Ltd, a Nishat Group company, has entered into a strategic partnership with Albario Engineering (Pvt) Ltd, through its EV subsidiary A-Charge, to strengthen Pakistan’s electric vehicle (EV) charging ecosystem.

Under this collaboration, Albario will provide hassle-free installation of AC home chargers for Nexgen Auto’s newly launched Omoda and Jaecoo electric vehicles, enhancing convenience and delivering a seamless ownership experience for customers.

The partnership also includes a signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to roll out public DC fast chargers across the country — a major milestone in improving EV infrastructure and accelerating the adoption of New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

