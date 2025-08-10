Thar projects key to energy security & regional development: Nasir Shah

KARACHI: Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Sindh’s Minister for Energy, Planning & Development, reaffirmed the Government of Sindh’s commitment to harnessing indigenous Thar coal resources as a cornerstone of Pakistan’s economic and energy security.

During a visit to Thar Blocks I and II, accompanied by a high-level delegation of government officials and elected representatives, the Minister emphasized that these large-scale coal projects are significantly contributing to the national energy mix by helping produce affordable electricity.

At Thar Block II, the delegation was briefed on the Phase III expansion of the Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC), one of Pakistan’s most successful public-private partnerships between the Government of Sindh, Engro and other affiliates. The expansion aims to increase the mine capacity from 7.6 to 11.4 million tons per annum, which will help energize around 4.5 million households daily.

To boost socio-economic opportunities in Thar, the Block II mine company has prioritized local talent development. Currently, 94% of the Company’s workforce is from Sindh, with 60% belonging to the Thar region. In addition, more than 2000 youth have received industry relevant vocational training to improve their livelihood opportunities.

Speaking to the media, Minister Nasir Shah noted that prudent government policies have helped stabilize the macroeconomic environment and opened doors for investment across diverse sectors. He shared that studies are underway to explore coal gasification for fertilizer production, and the completion of the Thar rail link will facilitate coal transportation to major industrial sectors across Pakistan.

The Minister also inaugurated an electric vehicle (EV) charging station for 70-ton electric dump trucks, recently introduced for the first time in Pakistan as part of a pilot project at SECMC’s Block II mine.

He lauded the role of Thar coal projects in transforming the region’s socio-economic landscape with an inclusive approach. During the visit, he launched the second development phase of the Thar Foundation Hospital in Islamkot, with an under construction 50-bed Mother and Child Unit. He commended the hospital’s provision of free healthcare services to the local population. At a Thar Foundation school, the Minister distributed certificates to students who achieved top grades in the Federal Board matriculation exams, applauding the quality of education being provided.

