NAB recovers Rs 456bn in 2nd quarter of 2025

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) continues to demonstrate its unwavering commitment to safeguarding state assets and interests of the general public and recovering funds belonging to the national exchequer.

The Bureau’s relentless efforts are evident through recovery of Rs 456.3 billion during the second quarter of 2025, marking a substantial increase of Rs. 365.29 billion compared to Rs. 91.01 billion recovered in the first quarter of the same year.

Out of said recoveries of Rs. 547.31 billion for the first two quarters of 2025, movable and immovable properties worth Rs. 532.33 billion have been disbursed/ handed over to different ministries and departments of federal and provincial governments, as well as, financial Institutions; whereas, 12,611 affectees of different cheating public at large cases have also been compensated.

In the past two years, NAB has recovered a staggering total of Rs. 5,854.73 billion (Rs. 5.854 trillion), which is 700 percent more that of Rs. 839.08 billion recovered since the Bureau’s inception. This exceptional achievement underscores the hard work and commitment of NAB officers across various regions, who have successfully retrieved billions of rupees from corrupt and unscrupulous elements.

Key recoveries and achievements in Quarter 02 of 2025:

NAB Rawalpindi recovered 51 kanals of valuable state land worth Rs. 29 billion located in Sector E-11, Islamabad, which has been handed over to the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

In a major cheating public at large case (B4U), NAB secured Rs. 3 billion which will be disbursed to 17,214 affectees while, an additional tranche of Rs. 4 billion is expected in the current quarter. In another case of Banker’s City, 640 kanals & 11 marlas land of significant value has been transferred to NAB, with proceeds to be distributed among the affected individuals.

NAB Sukkur successfully recovered a land worth Rs. 25.079 billion belonging to the National Highway Authority. The Bureau has also recovered 127 kanals & 15 marlas of land valued at Rs. 895.160 million, belonging to the Education and Literacy Department, Government of Sindh.

From an impressive recovery portfolio, Rs. 384.270 billion worth of forest land was recovered in the quarter ending June 2025, contributing to a total forest land recovery value of Rs. 1,487.77 billion.

NAB Lahore disbursed a tranche of Rs. 3.2 billion, recovered in the Eden case, to 11,880 affectees of the society. In Pak Arab case, eight properties valued at Rs. 3.9 billion were surrendered by the accused and are in the process of transfer to NAB.

Proceeds from these assets will be disbursed to 2,500 affectees of the case. A plea bargain amounting to Rs. 2.181 billion is under way with owners of Elite Town Housing Society, with recovered funds intended for disbursement among 1,789 affectees. Currently, NAB is actively coordinating with the revenue departments of all provinces to recover state assets and properties unlawfully held by corrupt elements.

Preliminary estimates indicate that state land worth approximately Rs. 5 trillion is under illegal possession and will be reclaimed. NAB’s sustained focus on accountability and justice reflects its promise to the nation to protect public resources and deliver tangible benefits to affected citizens. The Bureau calls upon all stakeholders to support this mission to restore transparency and uphold the rule of law.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025