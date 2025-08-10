BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
Sindh’s masses compelled to buy even basic necessities: JI

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Monem Zafar Khan said people in Sindh are compelled to buy even basic necessities, ie, from water to education, during the 17-year rule of the Pakistan Peoples Party.

Addressing a press conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq, the JI Karachi headquarters, on Saturday, Monem Zafar criticised the Sindh Assembly for approving a 190 percent increase in lawmakers’ salaries while, according to him, offering nothing meaningful for the common man.

He said education had become one of the most expensive commodities under the PPP government’s policies, noting that only two public sector schools are available for every 100,000 people in Karachi, compared with 145 for the same population in some rural areas of the province. He added that around 27,000 out of 37,000 schools in Sindh have no electricity, 15,000 lack drinking water, and 11,000 are without washrooms.

Monem also criticised the allocation of 117 self-sponsorship and 47 self-finance seats at NED University, calling it a blow to merit. He said Karachi faces a worsening water shortage, accusing the provincial government and mayor of issuing contradictory statements over the Hub Canal 2 project.

According to him, it now appears the city will receive water from the old canal through a new but already deteriorating channel.

