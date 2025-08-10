CM for comprehensive plan to support wheat farmers

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned to start a comprehensive plan to support wheat farmers in order to increase production of wheat.

She also directed them to take necessary measures to reduce cost of agricultural inputs before wheat sowing in Punjab. She further directed them to ensure abundant availability of fertilizer before wheat sowing. She said, “Targeted subsidy should be given to small wheat farmers in relief.”

The Chief Minister agreed to a proposal to provide interest-free loans of Rs 100 billion to farmers before wheat sowing. She was briefed in detail by the relevant authorities, “Timely sowing of wheat is essential for better production in Punjab.” She was also apprised, “A total of Rs 63 billion subsidy was given to farmers in Punjab during two months, and farmers obtained interest-free loans of Rs 50 billion through Kisan Card.” The CM noted, “A subsidy of Rs 13 billion was given under the Chief Minister’s Wheat Support Program, and the use of fertilizers, especially DAP, has increased in Punjab due to Kisan Card Project.” She vowed, “Wheat farmers will not be left alone, the government will provide full support. Punjab farmers receive the best facilities and government support.”

