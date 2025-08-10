BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
World

Lula and Putin discuss peace in Ukraine before US summit

Reuters Published 10 Aug, 2025 01:15am

BRASILIA: Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva spoke with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin on Saturday for about 40 minutes, the Brazilian presidential palace said, adding that Putin shared information about his discussions with the United States and “recent peace efforts between Russia and Ukraine.”

The leaders also discussed their cooperation in the BRICS group of emerging countries and “discussed the current international political and economic scenario,” according to the statement.

The conversation with Lula is the latest of a flurry of calls between Putin and foreign leaders in recent days ahead of the Russian president’s expected meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump next week.

Putin spoke to the leaders of China and India, both also part of the BRICS group of developing nations, and other presidents from Central Asia and Europe on Friday to brief them on his contacts with the United States about the war in Ukraine.

Zelenskiyy says Ukraine, Russia to hold peace talks in Turkey on Wednesday

Lula has been in a public spat with Trump since the U.S. imposed a 50% tariff on the imports of Brazilian goods, which Trump linked to an alleged “witch hunt” against his ally and Brazil’s former right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro. U.S. imports of some Brazilian products, such as orange juice and aircraft, received a lower rate.

Lula told Reuters on Wednesday he planned to call the leaders of the BRICS countries, which also include South Africa, to discuss a joint response to Trump’s tariffs on U.S. imports. The Brazilian leader spoke with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

Trump has threatened BRICS nations with additional 10% tariffs last month, as the group gathered in a summit in Rio de Janeiro in July.

Donald Trump Vladimir Putin Jair Bolsonaro Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva Russia and Ukraine BRICS

