World

Ukrainians will not give their land to occupiers, Zelenskiy says

Reuters Published 09 Aug, 2025 11:30am

KYIV: President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that Ukraine could not violate its constitution on territorial issues, adding that “Ukrainians will not give their land to occupiers”.

Zelenskiy says Russia seems more inclined now to a ceasefire

Commenting on U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15, Zelenskiy said Ukraine was ready for real solutions that could bring peace. But he added that any solutions without Kyiv would be solutions against peace.

