Petroleum (Amendment) Bill, 2025 considered in detail

ISLAMABAD: The meeting of the Standing Committee on Petroleum Division of the National Assembly was held here on Friday under the chairmanship of Syed Mustafa Mehmood.

The chairman attended the meeting from abroad and, after commencing the proceedings, sought permission to leave.

Subsequently, the committee, unanimously, elected Syed Naveed Qamar, to preside over the remainder of the meeting under rule-216 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007.

At the outset, the committee confirmed the minutes of its previous meeting held on 22nd May 2025 and extended a warm welcome to the federal minister for Petroleum Division, members of the committee, and officials from various divisions, and departments for their participation.

The committee then considered in detail the Petroleum (Amendment) Bill, 2025 (Government Bill) and recommended its passage by the National Assembly with amendments.

The sub-committee was constituted under the convener-ship of Syed Naveed Qamar submitted its report to the main Standing Committee, which adopted it and recommended that its proposals be forwarded to the Petroleum Division for further necessary action.

The Sub-Committee comprised Syed Naveed Qamar, Asad Alam Niazi, Muhammad Moin Aamer Pirzada and Gul Asghar Khan.

Its Terms of Reference were to discuss and formulate new guidelines for the efficient utilisation of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds, Production Bonuses, and Training Funds for capacity-building, with the objective of ensuring transparency and providing relief to local communities.

The meeting was attended by members of the National Assembly, including Anwarul Haq Chaudhary, Shaista Khan, Syed Naveed Qamar, Asad Alam Niazi, Salahuddin Junejo, Shahid Ahmad, and Shazia Marri (as Special Invitee).

Senior officials present included Momin Agha, secretary Petroleum Division; Mahfooz Bhatti, additional secretary (Power Division); Jam Muhammad Aslam, additional draftsman/joint secretary Ministry of Law and Justice along with other senior officials.

